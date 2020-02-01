 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Carey Price stops 28 shots for shutout to lead Canadiens over Panthers

Kelsey Patterson
Montreal, Quebec
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save against Florida Panthers' Vincent Trocheck (21) as Canadiens' Ben Chiarot (8) and Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov (63) look for a rebound during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Carey Price made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season as Montreal beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Saturday afternoon in the first of back-to-back matinee games for the Canadiens.

Nick Suzuki, Artturi Lehkonen, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens (24-22-7), who have won six of their last eight. Defenceman Jeff Petry assisted on all four goals, the first four-point game of his career.

Playing their first game since Jan. 21, the Panthers (28-17-5) were shut out for the first time this season as their six-game winning streak came to an end. Florida had scored at least four goals in each of those six victories.

Story continues below advertisement

Price outduelled Sergei Bobrovsky in the battle of the NHL’s two highest-paid goaltenders. Bobrovsky stopped 31-of-35 shots.

Top-line centre Aleksander Barkov left the game in the second period after taking a hit from Shea Weber along the end boards. The Florida captain did not return.

The break was not beneficial for the Panthers, who were playing their first game in 11 days. The Canadiens had a jump in their step and Florida simply could not keep up.

Suzuki scored the opener at 5:25 of the first on a 2-on-1, short side on Bobrovsky, thanks to a slick one-touch pass from Joel Armia at the blue line.

The visitors struggled to clear bodies out of their crease for most of the game and it cost them in the second.

On missed coverage by Florida, Lehkonen made it 2-0 by redirecting Petry’s shot between Bobrovsky’s pads at 6:01 for his 12th of the season.

Tatar added to Montreal’s lead at 13:35 on a pass from Phillip Danault behind the net. Four Panthers players surrounded Tatar in the crease, but the winger still managed to get his stick on the puck, roofing it for his team-leading 19th goal.

Story continues below advertisement

Gallagher made sure Montreal came away with the victory by deflecting Petry’s shot up and over Bobrovsky, on the power play, at 10:46 of the third.

Price did his part to shut down the league’s top-ranked offence. His best stop came on Jonathan Huberdeau with the blocker on a breakaway in the first. He also made a string of saves on a Florida two-man advantage in the third.

The Canadiens are now six points behind the Panthers in a race for playoff hockey. Florida has three games in hand.

Notes: Barkov, Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman saw their point streaks come to an end. … Claude Julien coached his 400th regular-season game with the Canadiens. … Montreal sent Jesperi Kotkaniemi down to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies