Carey Price to miss Canadiens game in Toronto on Wednesday

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during a game in Montreal on April 3, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will not make the trip to Toronto for a game against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, with the club saying he is staying home to get medical treatment.

The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from Laval of the American Hockey League. He will join the taxi squad.

Jake Allen and Charlie Lindgren are the other goalies on Montreal’s roster.

Price appeared to be in some discomfort at one point of a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in Montreal. But he stayed in.

Montreal interim coach Dominique Ducharme said Price is day to day on Tuesday.