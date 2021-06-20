Carolina Hurricanes’ Jaccob Slavin wins Lady Byng Memorial trophy

Open this photo in gallery Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin received 73 of 100 first-place votes submitted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct Saturday, becoming the fourth blueliner to win the award.

The 27-year-old from Denver received 73 of 100 first-place votes submitted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Minnesota Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon was second, followed by Toronto forward Auston Matthews.

Slavin had three goals and 15 points while averaging a team-high 22:59 minutes over 52 games this season. He was assessed just one penalty for delay of game (puck over the glass), while facing opposing teams’ top lines.

Florida’s Brian Campbell in 2012 was the last defenceman to earn the honour, which was first presented following the 1924-25 season.

Red Kelly was a three-time winner, including once as a forward. Bill Quackenbush, in 1949 with Detroit, is the other defencemen to have won.