Carolina will match Canadiens' offer sheet for Sebastian Aho

Carolina will match Canadiens’ offer sheet for Sebastian Aho

RALEIGH, N.C.
The Canadian Press
The Montreal Canadiens have tendered an offer sheet to Carolina Hurricanes restricted free agent forward Sebastian Aho.

The Carolina Hurricanes say they will match the offer sheet tendered to restricted free agent Sebastian Aho by the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal signed the centre a front-loaded, bonus-heavy contract worth US$42.27 million over five years on Monday on the first day of NHL free agency.

Carolina had a week to match the deal. If the Hurricanes had declined to match the offer sheet given to the 21-year-old Aho, the Canadiens would have had to surrender first-, second- and third-round draft picks as compensation.

More coming.

