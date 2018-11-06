Chicago Blackhawks fire Joel Quenneville after 6-6-3 start

Open this photo in gallery Chicago Blackhawks' head coach Joel Quenneville speaks to the media during the team's convention on July 27, 2018, in Chicago. Annie Rice/The Associated Press

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season.

He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Quenneville is the second-winningest head coach in Blackhawks history with a record of 452-249-96 since 2008.

Jeremy Colliton will replace Quenneville on the bench.

He was in his second season with the American Hockey League`s Rockford IceHogs.

The 33-year-old becomes the youngest head coach currently in the NHL.