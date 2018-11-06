Chicago Blackhawks fire Joel Quenneville after 6-6-3 start

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season.
He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
Quenneville is the second-winningest head coach in Blackhawks history with a record of 452-249-96 since 2008.
Jeremy Colliton will replace Quenneville on the bench.
He was in his second season with the American Hockey League`s Rockford IceHogs.
The 33-year-old becomes the youngest head coach currently in the NHL.
