CHL cancels 2021 Memorial Cup due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Memorial Cup is lifted after the Edmonton Oil Kings beat the Guelph Storm in the championship game in London, Ont., on May 25, 2014.

The 2021 Memorial Cup has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Canadian Hockey League announced the cancellation of the major junior championship between the winners of the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and a host city on Tuesday.

The league said in a release that the decision was made due to limitations on travel, border restrictions, and quarantining requirements.

Five WHL teams and three OHL teams are based in the United States.

The OHL was scheduled to host the 2021 Memorial Cup in either Oshawa or Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

The 2020 Memorial Cup, scheduled to be held in Kelowna, B.C., was cancelled last year.

The CHL says decisions regarding the hosting of the 2022 Memorial Cup will be made at a later date.

The QMJHL and WHL have been playing their 2020-21 seasons, though both leagues have had their schedules complicated by positive COVID-19 tests.

The OHL has yet to announce its plans for a 2020-21 season.