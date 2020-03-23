 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

CHL cancels Memorial Cup and playoffs due to coronavirus pandemic

The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton Oil Kings captain Griffin Reinhart lifts the Memorial Cup after beating the Guelph Storm in London, Ont., on May 25, 2014.

The Canadian Press

For the first time in 102 years, there will not be a showdown to determine Canada’s major junior hockey champion.

The 2020 Memorial Cup has been added to the list of cancelled sporting events in Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Canadian Hockey League calling off the tournament and league playoffs on Monday.

The 102nd edition of the event was scheduled to run May 22-31 in Kelowna, B.C., to decide a CHL champion.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have continued to monitor the latest updates and advice from all public health agencies and medical experts, and worked tirelessly to determine a scenario by which the balance of our season could be played,” the CHL said in a statement. “Unfortunately, given the troubling state of our global climate and public welfare, there is still too much risk and uncertainty to move forward in good conscience.”

The four-team event was to be hosted by the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets alongside the WHL champion, Ontario Hockey League champion and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion. The three leagues feature a combined 60 teams across Canada and the U.S.

The format of the tournament has changed many times since the trophy was first awarded to the Canadian junior champions in 1919, with the modern four-team format – three league champs and a host city – introduced in 1983.

The QMJHL champion Rouyn-Noranda Huskies won the Memorial Cup in 2019.

Kelowna was awarded the tournament in the fall of 2018, and was optimistic about the impact a 10-day event would have on the city.

Beyond junior hockey games, numerous fan events were planned and country music star Brett Kissel was to headline a concert on the tournament’s final weekend.

The CHL originally suspended play on March 12 amid the coronavirus outbreak, and followed up by cancelling the remainder of the regular season last Wednesday. At the time the league said in a statement it was its “hope that the event will continue as scheduled.”

Story continues below advertisement

A 2021 host city has yet to be determined. Oshawa and Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., were given the green light to advance in the bid process earlier this year by the OHL, which is scheduled to host the event.

It marks the second major sports event Kelowna has lost because of COVID-19. Earlier this month, officials cancelled the world mixed doubles and senior curling championships, scheduled for April.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies