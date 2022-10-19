Calgary and the Flames are talking about a new arena again.

The city confirmed Wednesday that Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation has re-entered negotiations for a new building.

A previous arena deal agreed upon in 2019 collapsed late last year when the estimated cost of the project rose and the Flames withdrew.

Shovels were scheduled to hit the ground this year for a 19,000-seat hockey arena and concert venue to replace the Saddledome, which has been the home of the Flames for 39 years.

The initial estimate of a new arena was $550-million split between the two parties, but that figure increased to $634-million.