Cole Perfetti scores five goals as Canada beats Sweden in semi-final shootout at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Cole Perfetti scored two goals in regulation and three more in a shootout as Canada edged Sweden 3-2 in a semi-final at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Friday.

The win sends Canada to the final of the annual under-18 men’s hockey tournament, where it will face Russia. Canada has won the tournament 10 of the past 11 years.

Russia beat Finland 4-1 in the other semi-final.

Perfetti, a native of Whitby, Ont., had five goals and two assists in three games in the first round of the tournament.

Daniel Ljungman and Hugo Styf scored for Sweden.

Canada outshot Sweden 41-23.