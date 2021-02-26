 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Hockey

Colin White scores two goals to lead Senators to 6-1 win over Flames

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames goalie Artyom Zagidulin looks on as Ottawa Senators centre Colin White celebrates his second goal of the game with Ottawa Senators right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) and defenceman Thomas Chabot (72) during the third period NHL action Thursday February 25, 2021 in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Colin White had two goals as the Ottawa Senators earned a 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

The win was the third straight for Ottawa (7-14-1) – a first this season – while Calgary (9-10-2) lost for the fifth time in six contests.

Drake Batherson, Erik Gudbranson, Connor Brown and Erik Brannstrom also scored for Ottawa as goaltender Matt Murray stopped 29 shots. Batherson ran his goal-scoring streak to four games.

Milan Lucic replied for Calgary, which was playing for the third time in four nights. Still, the Flames came in having won three of the previous four meetings with Ottawa.

In other NHL games involving Canadian teams on Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens were in Winnipeg to face the Jets and the Edmonton Oilers were in Vancouver to face the Canucks.

It was the first of three straight games between the two teams in Ottawa. They meet again Saturday afternoon before finishing up Monday night.

Batherson opened the scoring at 7:45 of the first. David Rittich made the save on Tim Stutzle’s shot but Batherson fired the rebound past the Flames goaltender for his sixth of the season.

Gudbranson made it 2-0 with his first of the year at 9:27 as Ottawa outshot Calgary 13-5.

Lucic pulled Calgary to within 2-1 with his fifth 1:41 into the second. But Brown restored Ottawa’s two-goal lead at 4:39, intercepting a pass deep in the Flames zone and beating Rittich on the backhand unassisted for his fifth.

Brannstrom put Ottawa up 4-1 at 7:24. He blasted a rolling puck from outside the blueline past Rittich, his second of the year and second in as many games. Shortly afterwards, Calgary made the goaltending change as Artyom Zagidulin got into his first NHL game replacing Rittich, who allowed four goals on 20 shots.

White slid the puck under Zagidulin at 4:55 of the third, for his third. He added his fourth at 14:46.

