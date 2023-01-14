Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Andreas Englund battle for the puck in the third period at Ball Arena.Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night.

Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old team record for goals at the halfway point of the regular season.

Colorado had lost seven of eight games and was two days removed from a loss to the last-place Chicago Blackhawks. The seven goals are the most the Avalanche have scored this season.

Brad Hunt also scored for Colorado.

Boston Bruins tally with 1:16 left to propel past Maple Leafs, 4-3

Rantanen started the scoring 5:45 into the game. It served as a catalyst for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who entered the matchup 23rd in the NHL in goals per game. Barely two minutes after Rantanen scored, Newhook added a goal of his own, firing a slap shot over goalie Anton Forsberg’s shoulder.

With a third-period goal, Lehkonen had his first multi-goal game since Colorado’s season opener. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists, giving him four in two games.

The seven goals allowed were a career worst for Forsberg. He stopped 26 shots.