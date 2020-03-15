 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Hockey

Company that owns Jets says it will pay employees during NHL suspension

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg Jets fans cheer their team against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell MTS Place on April 12, 2019.

Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The company that owns the Winnipeg Jets has made a change in plans, saying it will now pay its part-time workers who will be without employment during the suspension of the NHL season.

True North Sports and Entertainment on Sunday sent a letter to its employees affected by a halt in operations at Bell MTS Place to let them know that they would be paid in full for all remaining Jets games until the end of March.

The letter addressed from True North executive chairman, Mark J. Chipman, says that part-time employees will also receive full wages for Manitoba Moose games, as well as venue programming.

Chipman originally said at a news conference on Thursday his company’s part-time employees wouldn’t receive any compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company doubled-down on Chipman’s comments in a letter sent to part-time event staff on Saturday.

Chipman concluded Sunday’s e-mail by saying the company “sincerely apologizes for any concern that our original position may have caused.”

The Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens announced an assistance program for their game-day employees without work on Sunday, while the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks set up assistance programs earlier in the week.

The Ottawa Senators haven’t announced any decisions on the issue.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
