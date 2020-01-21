 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Condors player Brandon Manning suspended five games for using racial slur

The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The American Hockey League has suspended Bakersfield Condors defenceman Brandon Manning five games for using a racial slur against Ontario Reign left-wing Bokondji Imama.

The AHL made the announcement Tuesday, a day after Manning and Imama were involved in an altercation during Ontario’s 3-0 win over the visiting Condors. The Condors are the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, while the Reign are the affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

Manning, a 29-year-old from Prince George, B.C., was assessed a game misconduct and a roughing minor at 5:57 of the second period. The league confirmed Tuesday the misconduct was for using a racial slur towards an opponent.

Story continues below advertisement

Imama, who was born in Montreal to parents who immigrated from Democratic Republic of Congo, was given a roughing minor during the same incident.

Manning apologized in a statement.

“Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive. After the game, I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I’m very grateful for,” Manning said.

“He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said. To say I’ve learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better.”

Condors general manager Keith Gretzky said Manning’s words were unacceptable.

“This is a very serious matter, we are disappointed by Brandon’s comment and we fully support the American Hockey League’s decision,” Gretzky said.

“The Oilers and Condors organizations wholeheartedly believe in a respectful workplace and will work to better educate our players on appropriate conduct on and off the ice.”

Story continues below advertisement

Manning will miss Bakersfield’s games Wednesday versus San Jose, Friday at Tucson, Saturday at Tucson, Jan. 31 versus Ontario and Feb. 1 at Stockton.

He will be eligible to return Feb. 5 against visiting Tucson.

Manning has appeared in 10 games with the Condors this season and has four assists in 10 games. He has a goal in nine games with Edmonton.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies