Connor Hellebuyck and Auston Matthews named NHL’s first and second stars of the week

Open this photo in gallery Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck makes against Eric Stall during a game on April 8, 2021, in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is the NHL’s first star of the week.

Hellebuyck went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, a .938 save percentage and one shutout to lead the Jets into second place in the North Division.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner capped his week with a 19-save shutout in a 5-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews was named second star after registering six goals and two assists in three victories this week.

Matthews finished his week with his third career hat trick in a 6-5 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Dallas Stars winger Roope Hintz was third star.