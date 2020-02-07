 Skip to main content

Connor Hellebuyck makes 35 saves to lead Jets over Blues 4-2

Steve Overbey
St. Louis
The Associated Press
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck makes a save against Ryan O'Reilly of the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center on Feb. 6, 2020 in St. Louis.

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Andrew Copp broke a third-period tie, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 Thursday night.

Patrik Laine, Jansen Harkins and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg.

Colton Parayko and Carl Gunnarsson scored for St. Louis, which had recorded a point in its previous 11 home games. Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots for the Western Conference leaders.

Copp pounced on the rebound of a shot by Harkins to break a 2-2 tie with 10:56 left in the third period.

Hellebuyck beat the Blues for the second time in five days. He made 38 saves on 40 shots in a 5-2 win over St. Louis on Saturday. Hellebuyck improved to 23-16-5.

Laine scored his 20th of the season off a cross-ice pass from Mark Scheifele at 5:58 of the second period for a 2-0 lead. Laine has scored at least 20 goals in each of his first four seasons.

Ehlers added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left.

St. Louis scored twice in a span of a 2:20 in the second period. Gunnarsson blasted a shot from just inside the blue line past Hellebuyck to tie it.

NOTES

The Blues announced that their American Hockey League affiliate in San Antonio has been purchased by the Vegas Golden Knights. The Rampage will finish the season in San Antonio and then move to Las Vegas. The Blues will begin an immediate search for a new minor league affiliate. Chicago, which was a Blues affiliate in the AHL from 2013-2017, is an option. … St. Louis LW Alexander Steen was given a silver stick before the game to honour his 1,000th game in the NHL on Feb. 1. … Jets LW Gabriel Bourque played in his 400th career game. Coach Paul Maurice coached his 500th game as Jets coach. … The Blues have come up empty in their last 20 5-on-3 power play advantages covering 23:33. They failed to score on a 48-second two-man advantage in the first period. … Winnipeg D Luca Sbisa block a shot on the knee in second period and did not return.

UP NEXT

Jets: Will host Ottawa on Saturday in the first of a four-game homestand.

Blues: Hosts Dallas on Saturday.

