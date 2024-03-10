Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Darnell Nurse scored twice in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers eased past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 on Sunday.

Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game losing streak by shutting down the struggling Penguins.

A day after having his 13-game point streak ended in a loss to Buffalo, McDavid had his 118th game with three or more points, third most in Edmonton history behind Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri.

Calvin Pickard made 41 saves for Edmonton. He left the game briefly near the end of the second period after Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust ran into him at the goalmouth. Pickard returned at the start of the third to finish off his second shutout of the season.

Tristan Jarry stopped 38 shots for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have lost six of their past seven and were blanked in back-to-back home games for the first time since 2004.

The Oilers began their four-game road swing with a taut overtime victory over Boston in a potential Stanley Cup Final preview, but followed it up with consecutive losses to Eastern Conference also-rans Columbus and Buffalo, the latter a shootout setback on Saturday in which they let an early two-goal lead get away.

Not this time. Not against a team in the middle of an uncharacteristic free fall out of the playoff picture, a swoon that began in earnest with a 6-1 setback in Edmonton last weekend.

McDavid gave Edmonton the lead just 1:08 in when Pittsburgh defenceman Kris Letang tried an ill-advised cross-ice pass that McDavid easily picked off at the top of the Pittsburgh zone. McDavid cruised down the slot and beat Jarry with a wrist shot to put the Oilers in front.

Ekholm doubled Edmonton’s advantage later in the period on a one-timer from just above the right circle that appeared to deflect off Pittsburgh defenceman John Ludvig’s leg and into the net.

Unlike their previous handful of meetings with the Penguins, however, the Oilers did not pull away. Jarry, who has had trouble against Edmonton in his career, kept Pittsburgh in the mix with a series of deft stops.

Yet the Penguins, likely on their way to missing the playoffs for a second straight season after a run of 16 consecutive postseason berths, were unable to figure out Pickard.

The return of Rust after a seven-game absence because of an upper-body injury did little to inject juice into an offence that has failed to produce regularly all season, particularly against the NHL’s elite.

Pittsburgh threw plenty of pucks at Pickard, though few were in high-danger areas.

On Saturday in Buffalo, Alex Tuch scored the decisive shootout goal and the Sabres overcame a two-goal disadvantage and a disallowed overtime goal in a 3-2 win over the Oilers. Jacob Bryson scored the tying goal with 8:21 remaining and Tage Thompson scored 15½ minutes into the first period as Buffalo snapped an 0-2-1 skid. Oilers captain Connor McDavid had his points and league-best assist streak end at 13 games despite enjoying several set-up and scoring opportunities, including a shot off the post in the final minute of the first period.

The Oilers begin a four-game homestand on Wednesday when Washington visits.

Hurricanes 7, Flames 2

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and two assists, powering Carolina to its third consecutive victory. Jalen Chatfield, Seth Jarvis and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Brent Burns and Jordan Martinook also scored, and Jordan Staal and Jesperi Kotkaniemi each had two assists. Carolina scored four goals in the second period to open a 6-1 lead. Dryden Hunt and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar made 33 saves. Frederik Andersen made 17 saves for the Hurricanes.

On Saturday, in Sunrise, Fla., Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first two goals as a Panther and Florida beat Calgary 5-2 to win its 17th of its past 20 games. Tarasenko was acquired by the Panthers from the Ottawa Senators in a trade Wednesday.

Canucks 5, Jets 0

All-star goalie Thatcher Demko left midway through the second period after stopping all 12 shots he faced in Vancouver’s victory over Winnipeg. The Canucks said only that Demko would not return to the game. Casey DeSmith turned away 10 shots in relief to help Vancouver win its fourth in a row. Elias Pettersson, Nils Hoglander and Pius Suter each had a goal and assist and J.T. Miller and Phillip Di Giuseppe also scored. Quinn Hughes had two assists.

Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2

John Tavares broke a tie with 6:46 left with his 20th goal of the season and Toronto defeated Montreal. Max Domi and Bobby McMann also scored and Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves. Mike Matheson had a goal and assist for Montreal. Alex Newhook also scored and Sam Montembeault stopped 24 shots. Defenceman Joel Edmundson – who played three seasons for the Canadiens from 2020 to 2023 – and forward Connor Deward made their Maple Leafs debuts after being acquired before the trade deadline. Toronto’s next game is in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Sharks 2, Senators 1

Thomas Bordeleau scored two power-play goals, Magnus Chrona made 31 saves for his first NHL win and San Jose beat Ottawa to snap a nine-game losing streak. It was Bordeleau’s first career multigoal game. Mikael Granlund had two assists and William Eklund added an assist to extend his point streak to a career-long five games. Tim Stutzle scored a power-play goal for Ottawa, which lost its seventh straight game despite outshooting San Jose 34-21. Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves in the loss.