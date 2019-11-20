 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Connor McDavid leads Edmonton Oilers past Sharks in dominant win

Josh Dubow
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

McDavid assisted on goals by Zack Kassian and James Neal to stake Edmonton to a 4-1 lead after two periods and then capped another big night with an insurance goal in the third.

Ben Margot/The Associated Press

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for his third straight game with at least three points, Leon Draisaitl extended his point streak to 13 games and the Edmonton Oilers snapped the San Jose Sharks’ six-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night.

McDavid assisted on goals by Zack Kassian and James Neal to stake Edmonton to a 4-1 lead after two periods and then capped another big night with an insurance goal in the third to get the Oilers off to a strong start on their five-game road trip. McDavid became the first Edmonton player with three or more points in three consecutive games since Mark Messier in January 1990.

Draisaitl assisted on that last goal, giving him 28 points during his current streak.

Story continues below advertisement

Markus Granlund scored his first of the season, Jujhar Khaira also had a goal and Mikko Koskinen made 33 saves for Edmonton.

Kevin Labanc and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks, who had been playing their best hockey of the season following a five-game skid. Martin Jones made 24 saves.

The Oilers began their trip on a good note, getting early goals from Granlund off a nice cross-ice feed from Oscar Klefbom and Kassian on a play that needed replay review. The referees initially ruled Mario Ferraro cleared Kassian’s shot that trickled through Jones off the goal-line. But the situation room in Toronto buzzed in at the next stoppage, ruling the puck crossed the goal-line.

The Sharks got back into it thanks to a fortunate bounce as Logan Couture’s shot was stopped by Koskinen but the rebound deflected off Labanc, hit Koskinen in the back and rolled into the net.

San Jose put on heavy pressure after that and had an 18-9 edge in shots but went down by two with 14.6 seconds left in the period when Khaira beat Jones with a shot through a screen from the point for his third goal in two games.

The Oilers tightened things up significantly in the second and added to the lead when Neal redirected a pass from McDavid past Jones for his eighth power-play goal of the season.

Koskinen preserved the three-goal lead by stopping Goodrow on a partial breakaway with San Jose short-handed in the final minute of the second period.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter