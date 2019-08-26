 Skip to main content

Connor McDavid says he’s ‘working towards’ being ready in time for training camp

Joshua Clipperton
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid speaks at the 2019 BioSteel Pro Hockey Camp in Toronto on Aug. 26, 2019.

Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid says he’s “working towards” being ready for the start of training camp.

The 22-year-old superstar made the comments Monday at the annual BioSteel camp, but offered little else with regards to his recovery from a left knee injury suffered after he crashed into a goal post during the team’s regular-season finale against the Calgary Flames back in April.

X-rays at the time were negative, but the results of a subsequent MRI found a small tear in the centre’s posterior cruciate ligament.

McDavid, who isn’t taking part in on- or off-ice activities at this year’s BioSteel camp that features a number of NHL players, sported a brace at a charity event back in June, but appeared to be walking fine Monday.

He said he’s been skating for “a couple months” and has been training with former NHLer Gary Roberts.

McDavid finished second in league scoring with 116 points in 2018-19, but the Oilers missed the playoffs for the third time in his four NHL seasons

