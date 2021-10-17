 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Connor McDavid scores three goals as Oilers defeat Flames 5-2 for second-straight win

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid carries the puck around Calgary Flames defensemen Noah Hanifin on Oct. 16, 2021.

Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Once again, Connor McDavid proved to be a problem for the Calgary Flames.

McDavid scored three goals to lead the Edmonton Oilers past Calgary 5-2 on Saturday night for their second straight win to start the season. McDavid has registered 26 goals in 31 career games against the Flames.

McDavid said the real story, however, was getting to face the rival Flames before a fired-up crowd again.

Story continues below advertisement

“Playing these guys 10 times last year with no fans got kind of stale,” he said. “To have the passion back in the building and the fans as excited as they were, it’s good to see that.

“I thought our boys did a good job of responding and it was a good win for us.”

Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal and two assists for Edmonton (2-0-0). Derek Ryan also scored and Leon Draisaitl added three assists while goaltender Mike Smith made 45 saves.

Draisaitl said it has been amazing seeing Puljujarvi’s progression with Edmonton after returning to Finland following his first go-around with the Oilers.

“He’s getting better every day,” Draisaitl said. “He is hard to play against.

“He has a big body, he skates like the wind and he shoots the puck well. His confidence is coming more and more. It is fun to play with him and to be a part of.”

Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm scored for the Flames (0-1-0), who have now lost a record 12 consecutive season-opening games.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought we came out a little slow and they were scoring on their power play,” Mangiapane said. “They obviously have a good power play.

“I think five-on-five it went pretty decent. We just have to come out a little better and maybe it’s a little different tonight.”

The Oilers were first on the scoreboard with seven minutes to play in the opening period. Warren Foegele spun a shot on Flames starter Jacob Markstrom and Ryan was there to convert the rebound.

Edmonton made it 2-0 on the power play with two-and-a-half minutes left in the first. Puljujarvi’s shot went off a Calgary stick right to McDavid, who registered first goal of the season.

McDavid scored another power play goal five-and-a-half minutes into the second, firing in a one-timer from near the right face-off circle.

Calgary finally scored midway through the second. Mangiapane was able to track down his own rebound in tight and beat Smith on a backhand shot.

Story continues below advertisement

The Flames made it 3-2 five minutes into the third with another man advantage. Matthew Tkachuk made a nice pass from behind the net that allowed Lindholm to score.

However, Edmonton regained it’s two-goal lead 26 seconds later. Cody Ceci sent Puljujarvi in alone and he made no mistake in putting his second of the season past Markstrom.

McDavid recorded his 11 career hat trick into an empty net.

The Flames resume play Monday hosting Anaheim. The Ducks will then head to Edmonton to face the Oilers on Tuesday.

Notes: The Flames were without forward Blake Coleman who was serving a suspension for boarding Winnipeg Jets forward Jansen Harkins on Oct. 6 Calgary dressed 11 forwards and seven defencemen Forward Zack Kassian returned for the Oilers after hitting his head on the ice during a fight in a game against Vancouver on Oct. 7 The last time the Flames won a season-opener was in 2009 when Miikka Kiprusoff was in net. The previous NHL record for season-opening losses was seven.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies