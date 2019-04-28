 Skip to main content

Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nikita Kucherov finalists for NHL's Hart Trophy

Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nikita Kucherov finalists for NHL’s Hart Trophy

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on March 28, 2019. McDavid is among the finalists for the NHL’s Hart Trophy.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby and Tampa Bay Lightning right-winger Nikita Kucherov are the finalists for the NHL’s Hart Trophy.

McDavid had 116 points (45 goals, 78 assists) in 78 games this season and factored on 50.7 per cent of Edmonton’s 229 goals, the highest figure of any player in the league.

The Oilers captain from Newmarket, Ont., – who ranked second in overall scoring – never went consecutive games without a point, becoming the eighth player in League history to achieve the feat within a single campaign,

McDavid, who won the Hart Trophy in the 2016-17 season, is looking to become just the second person to capture the league’s MVP award multiple times before his 23rd birthday. Wayne Gretzky won the award four times before turning 23.

Crosby had 35 goals and 65 assists to reach the 100-point milestone for the sixth time as he led the Penguins to their 13th consecutive playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NHL.

The 31-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., native is a seven-time Hart Trophy finalist, winning the award in 2007 and 2014.

Kucherov led the NHL with 128 points (41 goals and 87 assists) – the most by any player since 1995-96 – to capture his first career Art Ross Trophy and help the Lightning tie a league record for wins in one season (62). Kucherov also topped the NHL in power-play scoring with 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists).

The 25-year-old Russian is a first-time finalist.

While all three finalists had impressive regular seasons, not one was able to help his team find any playoff success. Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay were both swept in the first round, while Edmonton failed to make the post-season.

