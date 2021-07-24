 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Controversial Montreal Canadiens draft pick ‘deeply regrets’ sharing intimate photo

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A prospect selected by the Montreal Canadiens in a controversial move at the NHL entry draft on Friday says he believes the team can help make him a better person.

Logan Mailloux spoke with reporters Saturday, saying he “deeply regrets” taking a photo of himself and a young woman without consent during an “intimate moment” then sharing that photo with his teammates.

Mailloux was playing for SK Lejon in Sweden’s third division at the time and was charged and fined under Swedish law.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he has apologized to the young woman and her family and has been doing counselling to better himself as a person.

News of the charges recently surfaced ahead of the draft and Mailloux put out a statement on social media last week asking NHL teams to not select him in this years draft because he had not shown “strong enough maturity or character to earn that privilege.”

The Canadiens selected the six-foot-three, 213-pound defenceman 31st overall anyway, with general manager Marc Bergevin defending the move to reporters shortly after the selection.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies