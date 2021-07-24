Controversial Montreal Canadiens draft pick ‘deeply regrets’ sharing intimate photo

A prospect selected by the Montreal Canadiens in a controversial move at the NHL entry draft on Friday says he believes the team can help make him a better person.

Logan Mailloux spoke with reporters Saturday, saying he “deeply regrets” taking a photo of himself and a young woman without consent during an “intimate moment” then sharing that photo with his teammates.

Mailloux was playing for SK Lejon in Sweden’s third division at the time and was charged and fined under Swedish law.

He says he has apologized to the young woman and her family and has been doing counselling to better himself as a person.

News of the charges recently surfaced ahead of the draft and Mailloux put out a statement on social media last week asking NHL teams to not select him in this years draft because he had not shown “strong enough maturity or character to earn that privilege.”

The Canadiens selected the six-foot-three, 213-pound defenceman 31st overall anyway, with general manager Marc Bergevin defending the move to reporters shortly after the selection.