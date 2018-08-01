Coyotes to retire former captain Shane Doan’s number

Open this photo in gallery Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan looks on during a game against the Buffalo Sabres on March 2, 2017. Jeffrey T. Barnes/The Associated Press

The Arizona Coyotes will retire former captain Shane Doan’s number during a pregame ceremony on Feb. 24.

Doan will have his No. 19 retired before the Coyotes face the Winnipeg Jets, joining former Coyotes players Keith Tkachuk, Jeremy Roenick and Teppo Numminen in the franchise’s ring of honour. Former Winnipeg players Bobby Hull, Thomas Steen and Dale Hawerchuk also are in the Coyotes’ ring of honour.

Doan spent his entire 21-year career with the Coyotes before retiring prior to the 2017-18 season. A two-time All-Star, he is Arizona’s all-time leader in games, goals, assists, points, power-play goals and game-winning goals.

Doan was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 1995 NHL draft by the Jets before the franchise moved to Arizona. He spent the final 13 seasons as captain.