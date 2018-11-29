 Skip to main content

Hockey Craig Anderson makes 27 saves as Senators blank Rangers

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Craig Anderson makes 27 saves as Senators blank Rangers

Lisa Wallace
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save during the second period of a game against the New York Rangers, at the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, on Nov. 29, 2018.

Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Craig Anderson stopped all 27 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators blanked the New York Rangers 3-0 on Thursday night.

It was Anderson’s 10th win of the season, his first shutout since Dec. 16 and 41st clean sheet of his career.

Matt Duchene led Ottawa (11-12-3) with a goal and an assist.

Story continues below advertisement

Drake Batherson and Magnus Paajarvi also scored as the Senators won their second game in a row, having beat Philadelphia 4-3 on Tuesday.

Henrik Lundqvist had a rough start, but finished with 31 saves for New York (13-11-2).

Trailing 2-0 the Rangers thought they had cut the Senators lead in half near the midway point of the season, but the goal was waved off as the referee had blown the whistle prior to the puck crossing the line.

With the Senators dominating most of the action Colin White nearly made it 3-0 ringing a shot off the post.

Ottawa did take a 3-0 lead late in the second off an impressive passing display that ended with Duchene scoring his team-leading 12th.

With an assist on Duchene’s goal Ryan Dzingel picked up his 100th career point.

The Senators jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Batherson scored his third of the season off a great pass from Duchene in the second minute of the game, while Paajarvi made it 2-0 with his second of the year and first point in 11 games as he snuck a shot under Lundqvist’s right arm.

On Saturday the Senators will host the San Jose Sharks marking the return of former Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson.

Notes: Max McCormick was a healthy scratch for the Senators.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019