Crosby skips Pens' practice with upper-body injury

Open this photo in gallery Sidney Crosby (87) of the Pittsburgh Penguins reacts after a pass in the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Nov. 13, 2018 in Newark, N.J. Elsa/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has skipped practice while being evaluated Wednesday for an upper-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan declined to get into specifics about Crosby’s injury. Crosby did not miss a shift and played more than 21 minutes during Pittsburgh’s 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old Crosby is off to an uneven start for the Penguins, with eight goals and 11 assists in 16 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Pittsburgh has dropped five of six games over all and is 7-6-3 nearly a quarter of the way into the season. The Penguins play host to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh shook up its lineup on Wednesday, trading forward Carl Hagelin to Los Angeles for Tanner Pearson.