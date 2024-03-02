Open this photo in gallery: Boston's Sophie Shirley (9) moves in on Montreal goaltender Elaine Chuli as Montreal's Madison Bizal (6) defends during second period PWHL hockey action in Montreal, March 2, 2024.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Melodie Daoust was in fine form for her Professional Women’s Hockey League debut as Montreal beat Boston 3-1 in front of a crowd of 3,232 at Verdun Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.

The three-time Olympian made her debut on the first line, alongside Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey. The 32-year-old forward from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., has been on the team’s Reserve Player List until signing a 10-Day Standard Player Agreement before Saturday’s game. Her stellar performance earned her the game’s first star.

Montreal was first on the scoreboard as captain Poulin scored her seventh of the season, unassisted but off a rebound from Daoust at 3:51 of the first.

The first period was physical, marked by Boston’s strong defensive pressure. Montreal would be first on the penalty kill, however, after defender Catherine Daoust got a two-minute minor for tripping.

Montreal had no problem killing the penalty and managed to go ahead 2-0 at 4:50 in the second as Daoust scored her first PWHL goal, assisted by Poulin.

Late in the period, Boston trimmed Montreal’s lead as captain Hillary Knight scored her third of the season, assisted by Alina Müller who forced a Montreal turnover to take possession. Montreal headed into the second intermission ahead 2-1.

Erin Ambrose notched her third goal of the season, assisted by Maria Keopple and Poulin at 2:29 of the third, helping Montreal reclaim its two-goal lead.

Shortly after, Boston’s Jamie Lee Rattray was called for roughing, giving Montreal another chance to pull ahead. Despite strong offensive pressure, Boston managed to fend off the Montreal power play.

Montreal got another shot on the power play with under five minutes left to play as Boston defender Susanna Tapani got two minutes for holding.

Just as Tapani exited the box, defender Jessica Digirolamo was called for two minutes for checking to the head, putting Montreal on the power play yet again to finish off the game and secure their win.

UP NEXT

Montreal will face New York on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Boston plays Toronto on Wednesday night at Mattamy Athletic Centre.