Edmonton Oilers defencemen Darnell Nurse during a game against the Montreal Canadiens, at Rogers Place, in Edmonton, on March 5.Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The award is handed out annually to the player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

One player is nominated from each of the league’s 32 teams.

The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up will get $5,000 for a charity.

A committee of senior NHL executives, including commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly, will pick the winner.

Former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne won the award last season.