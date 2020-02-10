 Skip to main content

Hockey

Darnell Nurse signs two-year extension with Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse celebrates a goal during a game in Boston on Jan. 4, 2020.

Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press

The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract extension Monday.

The 25-year-old native of Hamilton, Ont., has 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and 44 penalty minutes over 55 games this season.

Financial terms weren’t released for the new contract, which runs through the 2021-22 season.

Nurse, an alternate captain, was selected by the Oilers with the seventh overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

He has 112 points (28-84) over 334 career regular-season games with Edmonton.

