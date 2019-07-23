 Skip to main content

David Clarkson returns to Maple Leafs as part of Garret Sparks trade

David Clarkson returns to Maple Leafs as part of Garret Sparks trade

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
David Clarkson’s famously hefty contract has come full-circle.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that they have acquired Clarkson and a fourth-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for goaltender Garret Sparks.

Clarkson, who has not played since suffering a career-ending injury in March 2016, is entering the final year of a seven-year, US$36.75-million contract he signed with the Maple Leafs before the 2013-14 season. He is expected to be placed on long-term injured reserve by Toronto at some point to clear up cap space.

Clarkson, who had a career-high 30 goals and 46 points with the New Jersey Devils in 2011-12, disappointed in his short time with his hometown Maple Leafs. He had just 15 goals and 11 assists in two seasons with the club before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Nathan Horton, who has spent every season with Toronto on long-term injury reserve.

Horton is also entering the final year of his contract.

