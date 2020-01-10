 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

David Pastrnak hat trick helps Bruins come back to beat Jets 5-4

Kyle Hightower
Boston
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) scores against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) during the third period of an NHL game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Boston. It was his third goal of the game.

Elise Amendola/The Associated Press

David Pastrnak had a hat trick to extend his point streak to 12 games and Jake DeBrusk added two goals, including the go-ahead score in the third period, to help the Boston Bruins hold off the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 on Thursday night.

It was Pastrnak’s third hat trick this season and eighth of his career. He has nine goals and 10 assists during his current point streak, and his 35 goals overall lead the NHL.

Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Neal Pionk and Mark Scheifele had goals for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers added a pair of assists.

Story continues below advertisement

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck rested on the second night of the Jets’ back-to-back. Backup Laurent Brossoit, who hadn’t started since Dec. 23, finished with 31 saves.

Backup Jaroslav Halak also got the start for the Bruins. He stopped 17 shots.

Winnipeg took a 4-3 lead in the third when Mark Schiefele bounced a shot off the pad of Halak and into the net. But Pastrnak completed his scoring just minutes later, tying it on a shot just in front of the net off assists by David Krejci and DeBrusk.

Just 30 seconds, later DeBrusk tipped in Charlie McAvoy’s shot out of a face off to put Boston in front with 8:14 left.

The Bruins edged in front 3-2 with just over a minute to play in the second when DeBrusk forced a turnover near centre ice, sped ahead on a breakaway and pushed his shot into to the top of the net.

But after an interference penalty was called on Boston’s Matt Grzelcyk, the Jets capitalized and tied it with 7.5 seconds left in the period on a long goal by Pionk from just inside the blue line.

Penalties also played a role in the early goals.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins were hit with a penalty for too many men with 15:37 left in the second. The Jets then took a 2-1 lead with 23 seconds left in their ensuing power play on Copp’s tip-in of Josh Morrissey’s hard shot from the high slot.

The goal came after Winnipeg, which entered with a league-worst 73% penalty kill percentage, held during a Bruins power play following Luca Sbisa’s penalty for tripping Brad Marchand.

But the Jets paid the price for a penalty less than four minutes later when Blake Wheeler was whistled for tripping David Krejci. Pastrnak scored his second goal of the night just 5 seconds later, assisted by Torey Krug and Marchand.

It was Boston’s 40th power-play goal of the season.

The teams traded goals in the first period.

Connor got free on a 2-on-1 break up the left side, cut inside defender Krug and flicked a backhanded shot past Halak for 22nd goal of the season to give the Jets a 1-0 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins tied it with 2:46 left in the period after Joakim Nordstrom spun away from a scrum behind the net and fed Pastrnak at the top of the slot for his 33rd goal of the season.

NOTES: Pastrnak’s last hat trick was Nov. 26 at Montreal in an 8-1 win. ... Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara was inactive. The 42-year-old missed just his second game of the season. ... The Jets concluded their fifth of 10 sets of back-to-back games this season.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies