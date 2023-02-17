Dean Barnes has assembled a collection of approximately 100 cards of Black and biracial hockey players. A portion of his collection rests behind him.Duane Cole/The Globe and Mail

Dean Barnes sits at the dining room table in his Toronto-area home and pores over the hockey cards before him. A few feet away a display case full of others rests against the wall.

He is a lifelong educator and no ordinary collector. Over the past three years he has assembled approximately 100 cards of Black and biracial players. Herb Carnegie, recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, is the only one not to skate in the NHL.

“Each card is a piece of history, and in its entirety the collection represents an opportunity to capture a piece of history that may have been forgotten,” Mr. Barnes says.

At the all-star game in early February, the NHL included 10 of his cards in a display with those of Asian, Hispanic and Indigenous players. The United by Hockey Mobile Museum will visit each of the league’s 32 cities over the next four months.

In addition, the NHL borrowed cards from his collection as part of a Black history tour that criss-crossed Canada and the United States the past few years.

His next venture is an educational podcast that will start within a few weeks called My Hockey Heroes. Through it, he hopes to interview as many Black players as possible.

“I want to amplify the contributions they have made,” Mr. Barnes says. “Each has an amazing story to tell and that brings the cards to life. It could be inspirational to people of colour.”

As part of his effort, a corporate partner, eBay, will donate money to a program designed to break down barriers to hockey within the Greater Toronto Area.

“The more everyone learns about these players will help support inclusion and acceptance in hockey and normalize and change the perception of who plays this game,” Mr. Barnes says.

The son of Jamaican immigrants, Mr. Barnes was born in Hamilton and grew up in Burlington. He began to play hockey at seven years old. At the time, there were few Black players for him to look up to.

“I wanted to be Guy Lafleur,” he says.

At 10 years old he met Tony McKegney in Buffalo at a hockey camp for kids. The latter played 13 years in the NHL and was the first Black player to score 40 goals in a season.

“As a Black child, it was really special to meet him,” says Mr. Barnes, 53.

Mr. Barnes went on to play one year of college hockey at the University of Waterloo which, for someone of colour, he says was “a big deal.”

Mr. Barnes looks through a small assortment of cards in his collection.Duane Cole/The Globe and Mail

Like other hockey-playing kids, he collected cards in his youth. His one desire was to collect a full set from the 1979-80 season, including a Wayne Gretzky rookie card.

School, work and life interrupted that quest until a few years ago. Once he had done that, he set out to do something different.

His collection of Black hockey cards grew partially out of being a pandemic diversion, partially from being unable to play in the Burlington Oldtimers League because of COVID-19 and partially from social-justice issues that erupted in the United States.

Over more than a century, the NHL has had more than 7,700 players but fewer than 4 per cent have been Black.

“In Canada and the U.S., hockey has not kept up with how demographics have changed,” Mr. Barnes says. “My hope is that what I do can help break down systemic barriers when it comes to access to the game. I am really pleased to have the opportunity to be an agent of change.”

Some of the cards in his collection were easy to find but others were not. He has invested untold hours in online research and has procured many one at a time.

We all know about Willie O’Ree, the New Brunswicker who in 1958 broke the NHL colour barrier with the Boston Bruins. Grant Fuhr, too. In 1984, the Oilers’ goalie became the first Black person to win the Stanley Cup, and two decades later the first inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. And Jarome Iginla, of course. The Flames’ long-time captain became the first Black player to lead the league in goals and points and the first to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

Many more played in only one or a handful of games; others made significant contributions that have become lost over the years.

They are people like Mike Marson, a left wing who in 1974 became the first Black player to be chosen in the NHL draft. Like Val James, who in 1981-82 became the first African-American in the league as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Like Alton White, the only Black player to suit up in the World Hockey Association. And Dirk Graham, the first Black player to be appointed a team captain, the first to win the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward, and the first to be chosen a head coach in 1998 when he took over the Chicago Blackhawks.

A player card of Val James, the first African American to play in the NHL.Duane Cole/The Globe and Mail

“There is some great history there and it is enlightening for kids and for people to see,” Iginla said after visiting Barnes’s website, blackhockeycards.com, which includes links to biographies and statistics for each player. “It is very cool for him to do this.”

Mr. Barnes will continue to add cards to his collection and share them with others.

“We have always been a hockey-crazy nation,” he says. “This is a visual representation of who has and continues to play hockey. It makes me feel empowered to have a platform and a way for people to see these images.

“I know the game would be better if everyone was able to participate. Everyone can contribute to its growth.”