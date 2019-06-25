 Skip to main content

Hockey Defenceman Cody Goloubef re-signs with Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Cody Goloubef re-signs with Ottawa Senators

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
The Ottawa Senators have re-signed defenceman Cody Goloubef to a one-year, two-way contract.

The contract will carry an annual value of US$800,000 in the NHL and $425,000 in the American Hockey League.

The Senators acquired the 29-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., in a deal with the Boston Bruins on Jan. 11.

Goloubef played 46 AHL games and five NHL games (all with Ottawa) last season. He was a member of Canada’s bronze medal-winning team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

A second-round pick (37th overall) by Columbus in 2008, Goloubef has played 134 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and Senators.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

