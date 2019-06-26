 Skip to main content

Defenceman Mike Reilly signs extension with Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Mike Reilly signs extension with Montreal Canadiens

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Mike Reilly #28 of the Montreal Canadiens skates against Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 23, 2019 in Toronto.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed defenceman Mike Reilly to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$1.5-million.

Reilly, 25, had three goals and eight assists in 57 games with the Canadiens last season.

The Chicago native was acquired in a deal with the Minnesota Wild at the 2018 trade deadline.

Reilly has seven goals and 30 assists in 160 career NHL games with Minnesota and Montreal.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound Reilly was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2011 NHL draft.

