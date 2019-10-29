 Skip to main content

Defenceman Travis Dermott ready to return from injury for Maple Leafs

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott had a shoulder surgery in May.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated Travis Dermott from injured reserve, clearing the way for the defenceman to make his season debut tonight against the Washington Capitals.

To make room for Dermott, the Leafs assigned defenceman Kevin Gravel to the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

Dermott, 22, had shoulder surgery in May, after the Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Bruins.

The native of Newmarket, Ont., had four goals and 13 assists in 64 games in his first full season with the Leafs last year. He added one goal and two assists in seven playoff games.

Dermott, a graduate of the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters, was a second-round pick (34th overall) by Toronto in 2015.

Gravel, 27, has no points in three games for the Leafs this season.

