 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Detroit Red Wings beat Edmonton Oilers 3-1 to end 8-game losing streak

Larry Lage
Detroit
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his first period goal against the Edmonton Oilers with teammates at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Dylan Larkin scored and led a defensive effort to slow down Connor McDavid.

Larkin and Patrik Nemeth had goals in the first period, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Tuesday night to end an eight-game losing streak.

Larkin had the challenge of being on the ice when McDavid was skating for much of the night and responded well enough to hold the superstar to one assist and three shots.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought Larkin’s line did a really good job on McDavid until the second half of the third period,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “Larks plays his best hockey when he matches up against other teams’ best.”

Jimmy Howard made 31 saves for the Red Wings, who won for the first time since Oct. 10 against Montreal.

“I guess it’s a relief for us,” Larkin said.

Larkin converted on a power play 7:41 into the game, lifting the puck from the front of the crease. Nemeth, who signed as a free agent last summer, scored his first goal with the Red Wings less than a minute later.

“We knew they were going to come out fast because of their losing streak, and then we let them get a couple goals early on,” Edmonton centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “I thought we fought our way back into the game, but we have got to find a way to score.”

A long scoreless stretch for both teams ended with 7:12 left when Leon Draisaitl scored from the right circle to pull Edmonton within one.

Edmonton had a 4-on-3 power play shortly thereafter but could not take advantage despite McDavid and Draisaitl putting shots on net.

Story continues below advertisement

“All their lines and their defencemen can skate,” McDavid said. “And, they do a good job of clutching and grabbing to clog up the middle.”

The Oilers entered the game as the NHL’s No. 1 team on the power play and ended it scoreless with the man advantage for the first time this season when earning three or more power plays.

“Our goalie was our best player,” Larkin said. “We needed that.”

Filip Hronek added an empty-net goal late to seal a much-needed victory for the rebuilding Red Wings.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots for the Oilers, who have dropped four of their last five after opening the season 7-1.

Koskinen, who entered 5-0, gave up two goals on the first seven shots he faced before keeping his team in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou had a pair of breakaways for Detroit and was denied each time by Koskinen.

“It’s a heck of a lot harder to chase a game than it is to play with the lead,” Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. “That’s just how this game is built right now. It’s frustrating, but this wasn’t a lack of effort. We’ve just got to find some scoring in our lineup somewhere.”

NOTES: Oilers general manager Ken Holland, who left Detroit when Steve Yzerman was hired to replace him earlier this year, was given an ovation during an early break in the game. ... Detroit assigned RW Evgeny Svechnikov to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and recalled Joe Hicketts from the Griffins. ... Detroit removed LW Adam Erne from injured reserve and put LW Justin Abdelkader on IR retroactive to Oct. 23. ... McDavid played in his 300th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Play on Wednesday at Columbus.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter