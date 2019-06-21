Devils and Rangers take Hughes and Kakko first and second

Open this photo in gallery Jack Hughes smiles after being selected first overall by the New Jersey Devils during the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, B.C. BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images

Jack Hughes was selected first over all by the New Jersey Devils in the NHL draft on Friday night.

The flashy centre put up a record 154 assists and 228 points over two seasons with the under-18 U.S. National Team Development Program.

The Devils had the third-best odds of winning the draft lottery back in April, but jumped two spots for the right to draft Hughes.

The 18-year-old joins a team that already boasts fellow former No. 1 picks Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier up front. New Jersey made the playoffs for the first time in five seasons in 2017-18, but is coming off a last-place finish in the Metropolitan Division at 31-41-10.

The New York Rangers then stepped up to the podium to snag Finnish winger Kaapo Kakko with the second selection. Kakko, also 18, scored 22 goals – a record for a draft-eligible prospect – and added 16 assists in his country’s top division in 2018-19.

Hughes was born in Orlando, Fla., but spent his formative years in the Toronto area when his father, Jim, worked for the Maple Leafs. The younger Hughes, who registered 112 points in 50 games with the USNTDP in 2018-19, is the eighth American-born player to go No. 1 and the first since Toronto took Auston Matthews in 2016.

He’s also just the second USNTDP player to be drafted No. 1 directly out of the program after the St. Louis Blues took defenceman Erik Johnson first over all in 2006.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound playmaker is the younger brother of Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes, who was selected seventh last June.

The 228 points Hughes scored over his two seasons with the USNTDP smashed Clayton Keller’s previous mark of 189 (71 goals, 118 assists).

Kakko, meanwhile, heads to the Big Apple with quite a résumé. He’s already won three gold medals internationally, including the 2019 world junior championship in Vancouver and the men’s worlds last month in Slovakia.

The 6-foot-two, 194-pound Turku native’s 22 goals this past season was one better than the 21 that Aleksander Barkov scored in 2012-13 before he was picked second over all by the Florida Panthers.

Kakko, who is said to model his game after Matthews, buried the winning goal for Finland at the world juniors before scoring six times to lead his country at the men’s worlds.

His selection at No. 2 marks the fourth time in the past four years a Finn has gone in the top three, following on the heels of Patrik Laine (second over all to Winnipeg in 2016), Miro Heiskanen (third to Dallas in 2017) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (third to Montreal in 2018).