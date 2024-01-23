Open this photo in gallery: New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald speaks in Newark, N.J., on Nov. 30, 2021.Bill Kostroun/The Associated Press

The New Jersey Devils signed general manager Tom Fitzgerald to a multiyear contract extension Tuesday, also giving him the additional title of president of hockey operations.

The Devils have been one of the fastest-rising and most-improved teams in the NHL since Fitzgerald took over for Ray Shero on an interim basis in January 2020. Fitzgerald got the full-time GM job that summer and oversaw the draft selections of Luke Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Simon Nemec, among others.

New Jersey reached the playoffs and advanced to the second round last season, perhaps sooner than expected as part of the organization’s rebuilding process, and Fitzgerald joins coach Lindy Ruff in being rewarded for that success.

“Over the years, he has built a young, powerful and dynamic team that our organization can be proud of,” team co-owner David Blitzer said of Fitzgerald. “Tom has worked tirelessly on revamping the roster via signings, trades and draft picks to build an established core with a focus on not only today but for many years to come. We have considerable talent, both on and off the ice, and I look forward to what the future will bring together.”

Fitzgerald, now 55, joined Shero with the Devils in 2015 after they won the Stanley Cup together during a lengthy stint with Pittsburgh. Fitzgerald was director of player development for Pittsburgh during the title run in 2018-09 before Shero promoted him to assistant general manager.

The Devils job was Fitzgerald’s first running a front office. Along with drafting and developing, he made an aggressive move to acquire forward Timo Meier from San Jose at the 2022 trade deadline and has built a core expected to be a playoff contender for years to come.

“I want to thank David Blitzer and (co-owner) Josh Harris for their commitment to me and my family, in giving me the opportunity to continue to lead the New Jersey Devils,” Fitzgerald said. “This organization has come a long way, and I realize that there is even more work to do as we establish ourselves as consistent contenders and take another big step.

“I’m excited by those challenges and look to bring the Stanley Cup back for the fans of New Jersey. I also want to thank our incredible hockey operations management team and my supportive family who have put me in this position today.”