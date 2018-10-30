 Skip to main content

Hockey Devin Shore has three-point night as Stars down Canadiens 4-1

Kelsey Patterson
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa, top, congratulates teammate Devin Shore during a game against the Montreal Canadiens, in Montreal, on Oct. 30, 2018.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Devin Shore scored and added two assists as the Dallas Stars defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Tuesday for their first road victory of the season.

Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen and Alexander Radulov, with the empty netter, scored for the Stars (6-5-0) in the second match of their six-game road trip. Ben Bishop made 34 saves.

Jason Spezza played in his 1,000th career NHL game.

Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens (6-3-2) while Carey Price stopped 18-of-21 shots in defeat.

With the Stars leading 2-1 in the third, Shore put the game to bed with a short-handed goal at 9:27 – Dallas’ first short-handed marker of the season.

A bad giveaway by Montreal’s Artturi Lehkonen behind his own goal gave the puck right to Shore, who chipped a backhander top corner past Price.

The 24-year-old Shore had five points in 10 games this season before adding three points on Tuesday.

Bishop improved to 12-4-3 all-time against the Canadiens though he had help from his posts in the first period.

Mike Reilly fired a slap shot off the iron just two minutes into the game, fooling even the goal-light operator, before Karl Alzner hit the post later in the period.

In the second, Lehkonen was awarded a penalty shot after John Klingberg slashed him on a breakaway. Lehkonen tried going five-hole but Bishop made the easy save.

Lindell made Montreal pay for its missed opportunities when he scored on Dallas’ fourth shot of the game at 1:49 of the second.

With Phillip Danault in the box for slashing, Shore faked a shot then fed Lindell on an odd-man rush to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The Canadiens got caught on a line change and Dallas took advantage at 7:24 of the second. Heiskanen, the third overall draft pick in 2017, found himself unmarked near the blue line before beating Price with a shot in the roof of the net.

Gallagher scored his team-leading seventh of the season three minutes into the third period. Bishop stopped Tomas Tatar’s initial shot from the point but Gallagher was on the doorstep to knock in the rebound.

Dallas coach Jim Montgomery challenged the goal for goaltender interference but the referees determined Klingberg had knocked Gallagher into Bishop.

Radulov, who played with the Canadiens two seasons ago, was back in the Stars lineup after missing four games with an undisclosed injury. He scored an empty-net goal with 2:37 left in the game.

