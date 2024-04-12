Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has been named Canada’s GM for the inaugural NHL 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Hockey Canada announced its management team for the February 2025 tournament in a release Friday.

Dallas Stars Jim Nill was named associate GM for the event, and both Sweeney and Nill were named assistant GMs on Doug Armstrong’s staff for Canada’s 2026 men’s Olympic team.

Sweeney is in his ninth season as general manager of the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins. He won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award in 2018-19 and led the team to its eight consecutive playoff appearance this season.

Nill is in his 11th season leading the front office in Dallas, which leads the western conference with 109 points. He won NHL GM of the Year in 2022-23 and led the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is a new international event that will feature NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. Canada’s coaching staff and first six players are expected to be announced in June.