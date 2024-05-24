Don Waddell steps down as Carolina Hurricanes president and GM

Open this photo in gallery: Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell speaks to reporters in Boston, on May 8, 2019.Steven Senne/The Associated Press

Don Waddell has stepped down as president and general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, ending a run that had him build a roster that reached the NHL playoffs for six straight years.

The team announced Waddell’s decision in a news release Friday, saying assistant general manager Eric Tulsky would work as interim GM until a permanent successor was found.

Waddell joined the franchise in July 2014 and oversaw business operations for the past 10 seasons. He was named GM in May 2018 when the Hurricanes missed the playoffs for the ninth straight year and played a key role in Carolina building a perennial playoff team, with at least one series win in all six postseasons.

Carolina lost to the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers in the second round this year, with Waddell and coach Rod Brind’Amour holding their season-ending news conference earlier this week. That came as Brind’Amour, who took over to guide Carolina’s climb, re-signed with the team in a multiyear deal.

“This morning, I spoke with (majority owner Tom Dundon) and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career,” Waddell said in a statement.

“I have loved my experiences in the Triangle over the past 10 years, and together with a strong team, on and off the ice, we have accomplished many great victories. I am grateful for the support I have received from so many loyal Caniacs. This organization is in strong, capable hands and well-positioned for the future.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets are the only team with an active GM vacancy, and Waddell has been rumored to be among the candidates.

Tulsky has spent 10 seasons with the franchise, first as a consultant before holding roles such as hockey analyst, manager of hockey analytics and vide president of hockey management and strategy. He has worked as assistant GM since 2020, with duties including oversight of pro scouting and the team’s hockey information department, as well as assisting in player-contract negotiations and salary cap compliance.

The team said assistant general manager Darren Yorke will support Tulsky in handling managerial duties as well.