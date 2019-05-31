Dr. Douglas Kinnear tended the Montreal Canadiens for 37 seasons

Instead of hospital gowns, Dr. Douglas Kinnear’s nightly patients wore the bleu, blanc et rouge sweater of one of hockey’s greatest teams. For 37 seasons, the moonlighting internist administered to the bumps and bruises, not to mention fractures, concussions and assorted internal injuries, of players with the Montreal Canadiens. He also stitched their rivals.
Dr. Kinnear, who has died at 92, treated journeymen and Hall of Famers with ailments common and rare. The doctor’s quick thinking on the ice saved at least two National Hockey League players from paralysis and possible death.
Although he was feted for his longtime role as club physician, Dr. Kinnear bristled at any suggestion he was merely a sideline sawbones.
“In eight pages of CV, there’s only one line about hockey,” he once told Susan Pinker of the Canadian Medical Association Journal. “I don’t want people to think I’m a straight, simple jock doc.”
The doctor’s expertise was in treating disorders of the stomach and intestines. He established Canada’s first gastroenterology division at Montreal General Hospital and he was a founding member of the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology. An endowed chair in his name at McGill University’s medicine faculty was funded by appreciative patients. Dr. Kinnear particularly enjoyed clinical bedside teaching and a teaching award at McGill for internal medicine also carries his name.
In 1962, he treated Dr. Ian Milne, one of several doctors who worked with the Canadiens, for viral hepatitis. The ailing doctor needed time off to recuperate, suggesting Dr. Kinnear might fill in for him on a temporary basis. As it turned out, the replacement became the club’s head physician and did not retire until 1999, during which he helped nurse the club through 12 Stanley Cup championships.
In Dr. Kinnear’s first game, Montreal’s square-jawed forward Claude Provost arrived in the Forum’s clinic with a gash to his forehead. The doctor asked the trainer for anesthetic. There was none. He asked for gloves. They had none. He was relieved to discover there was at least running water for him to wash his hands before stitching the player’s brow.
He then suggested the rugged forward recuperate by resting on a bench in the dressing room. Mr. Provost made a beeline for the ice.
Over the years, he treated Dave Balon’s bruised ankle, Terry Harper’s right knee, Gump Worsley’s broken hand, Gilles Tremblay’s fractured ankle, Henri Richard’s cracked foot bone, Jean Béliveau’s fatigue, Jacques Laperrière’s pinched nerve, Pete Mahovlich’s dislocated left knee cap, Larry Robinson’s abdominal pain, Keith Acton’s sprained knee, Pierre Mondou’s hip pointer, Ryan Walter’s broken big toe, Guy Charbonneau’s broken nose, Petr Svoboda’s ulcer, Brian Skrudland’s torn hip flexor muscles, Matthieu Schneider’s separated shoulder, Saku Koivu’s broken hand, and numerous concussions. Some players he saw more often than others, as he dealt with Guy Lafleur’s infected tonsils, blurred vision and sore ankle, not to mention Yvan Cournoyer’s fractured left foot (1970), pulled stomach muscles (1973) and back pain (1978).
Even famed ironman Doug Jarvis, who did not miss a game in seven seasons with the Canadiens, once needed eight stitches inside his mouth courtesy of an on-ice collision.
Among the more unusual remedies was concocting an antacid elixir for goaltender Ken Dryden, who suffered from painful pregame vomiting.
Dr. Kinnear had been at his post for less than a year when he witnessed a frightful accident on the ice. On March 9, 1963, Montreal’s Lou Fontinato fell awkwardly headfirst into the Forum boards. The doctor treated him on the ice, where the stricken player reported being unable to move his limbs.
“Don’t move me,” Mr. Fontinato pleaded. “Don’t move me. Don’t move me.”
The doctor held his head in place as a stretcher was slipped between his prone body and the ice. Seven hours of surgery were needed to repair crushed and partially dislocated vertebrae at the base of the neck. He stayed in hospital in a body cast for three months. Although he never played again, Mr. Fontinato enjoyed a full recovery and lived until age 84.
Seven years later, rookie Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Brad Selwood fell awkwardly against a goal post. He was knocked unconscious and a hushed Forum crowd feared the immobile player had broken his back. Dr. Kinnear’s preliminary diagnosis was of a fracture of the transverse process lumbar. The defenceman recovered to enjoy a decade-long pro career.
One frightening incident involved Claude Larose being knocked unconscious on the ice. As he began to turn blue from lack of oxygen, a puzzled Dr. Kinnear reached into his mouth to check his airway only to discover a large wad of bubble gum in his throat.
Canadiens captain Bob Gainey once suffered a painful dislocated shoulder during a playoff series. The forward insisted on returning to action, so the doctor had the player lie on the floor so he could stand over him, placing a foot in his armpit as he pulled several times in an unsuccessful effort to pop the arm into place. Finally, with trainer Yvon (Speedy) Bélanger helping, the arm returned to the socket. Mr. Gainey defied the doctor’s ordered recuperation and returned to action the next game.
During the 1994 playoffs, Montreal’s star goaltender Patrick Roy complained of stomach pains and was diagnosed with “early appendicitis.” An operation would have removed him from the playoffs. He was treated with a heavy dose of antibiotics in a hospital room watched by an armed security guard.
Surgery was delayed at the patient’s request, a decision some critics thought owed less to medical judgment than to the fact that the goalie’s backup surrendered six goals in a loss. Dr. Kinnear insisted he watched the player’s health “like a hawk” and approved his return to action. Mr. Roy played well, although the Canadiens were eliminated by the Boston Bruins. Three days later and two weeks after the initial diagnosis, Mr. Roy underwent a successful appendectomy.
As well as his duties with the Canadiens, Dr. Kinnear served as Team Canada’s doctor in 1976, helping Bobby Orr with his wonky left knee and treated Gilbert Perrault in 1981 when he fractured his right ankle during the Canada Cup.
Douglas Gordon Kinnear was born in Quebec City on Feb. 26, 1927, to the former Mildred Pearl Foxton and Henry Willis Kinnear, a pharmacist. He played hockey but was “too small and not good enough” to pursue the sport as a professional, he told Ms. Pinker in 1999.
After graduating from Quebec High, a Protestant school, he entered McGill University in Montreal, where he played intramural basketball and volleyball, served in the Canadian Officers’ Training Corps, and earned a science degree before graduating in medicine in 1952. He then did a two-year fellowship in gastroenterology at Boston City Hospital.
Dr. Kinnear died in Montreal on May 11. He leaves his second wife, Kathleen, known as Katie; two daughters; two grandchildren; two adult stepchildren; and, three step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Lydia Linder, who died in 2015; by the mother of his children, the former Ramona (Rae) Margaret Coull, a nurse, who died in 2010; and, by their first child, Patricia Elaine Kinnear, who died in 1960 at age 4 after a lengthy illness.
Dr. Kinnear learned early in his residency about the resilience of professional athletes. He was working the emergency ward when a large man in a leotard arrived holding in his hand his severed left ear. The man was a wrestler named Yukon Eric and his cauliflower appendage had been accidentally torn from his scalp by the knee of wrestler Wladek Kowalski, who gained the alliterative nickname Killer from the incident. Dr. Kinnear sent the wrestler to the plastic surgeon.
In his own long career in sports medicine, Dr. Kinnear suffered only one minor injury – a pulled calf muscle as he raced to a playoff game. He prescribed a regimen of rest to begin right after the final whistle.