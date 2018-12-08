 Skip to main content

Hockey Draisaitl, McDavid combine for seven points as Oilers overpower Wild for 7-2 wintk head

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Draisaitl, McDavid combine for seven points as Oilers overpower Wild for 7-2 wintk head

Shane Jones
EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and added an assist and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers won their second game in a row with a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zack Kassian, Alex Chiasson and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers (15-12-2), who have won five of their last six games.

Marcus Foligno and Nino Niederreiter replied for the Wild (15-12-2), who have lost five of their last six.

Story continues below advertisement

Cam Talbot made 31 saves to pickup back-to-back victories after dropping his six previous starts. The Oilers chased Devan Dubnyk after three goals on six shots. Alex Stalock made 22 saves in relief.

Edmonton got on the board with just its second shot, four minutes into the game when McDavid fed it across to Draisaitl and he made no mistake in depositing his 14th goal of the season past Dubnyk.

The Oilers made it 2-0 four minutes later when Dubnyk couldn’t corral a bouncing puck and Nugent-Hopkins slipped it past the Wild goalie.

Edmonton scored its third goal on six shots less than a minute later when McDavid scored his 15th of the season, prompting the Wild to replace Dubnyk with Stalock.

Minnesota got on the board just past the midway mark of the first period when Foligno got a screened shot past Talbot.

After a scoreless second period, Edmonton regained a three-goal edge on a long distance shot by Kassian.

The Wild got a goal back when Niederreiter tipped a puck past Talbot at 7:32 in the final frame.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers made it 5-2 midway through the third when McDavid set up Draisaitl for his second goal of the game.

Edmonton padded its lead with six minutes left when Chiasson picked the top corner for his 12th of the season and got its seventh goal from Nurse a few minutes later.

The Oilers play host to the Calgary Flames on Sunday, while the Wild are off until Tuesday when they return home to face Montreal.

Notes: Wild captain Mikko Koivu was unable to play after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Mark Giordano in their game Thursday against the Calgary Flames Minnesota forward Zach Parise played his 900th NHL game Forward Valentin Zykov made his debut for the Oilers after claimed off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes last week, then having to wait for visa issues to be resolved.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season