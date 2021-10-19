 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe$1.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices

Drysdale scores overtime winner for Ducks in 3-2 win over Flames

Donna Spencer
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom lets in the winning goal in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks, in Calgary. The Ducks won 3-2 on Oct. 18, 2021.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Jamie Drysdale scored the overtime winner for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 victory over the host Calgary Flames on Monday.

Drysdale tapped in a Troy Terry pass at 3:26 of extra time.

Cam Fowler and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Ducks (2-1-0), who won the first of their four straight road games.

Story continues below advertisement

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 41 saves for the win after sitting out Friday’s loss to Minnesota with a lower-body-injury.

Blake Coleman scored in his Flames debut and Elias Lindholm also had a goal for Calgary (0-2-0).

Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, while Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots in the loss.

Scotiabank Saddledome wasn’t full for the Flames’ first regular-season game with spectators since March 8, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had the Flames playing in front of empty seats in the 19,289-seat arena until the pre-season.

With Ducks defenceman Josh Manson serving high-sticking penalty with just under four minutes to go, Calgary’s power play couldn’t produce a go-ahead goal.

Rakell on a give and go with Adam Henrique pulled Anaheim even at 12:55 of the third period.

Henrique fed an unchecked Rakell in the high slot for the latter to whip the puck over Markstrom’s right pad.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary led 2-1 at 3:52 of the second period on Lindholm’s second in as many games.

He collected a cross-ice pass from Gaudreau and threaded a shot between Gibson’s pads from the faceoff dot.

Calgary’s Milan Lucic and Anaheim’s Nicolas Deslauriers fought following a faceoff midway through the second period.

Fowler pulled the visitors even with a power-play goal at 15:54 of the opening period. He wristed a drop pass from Kevin Shattenkirk by Markstrom’s right pad.

Anaheim had a man-advantage because Matthew Tkachuk chopped an airborne puck down while standing on Calgary’s bench, and was called for interference.

Coleman scored the season’s first goal at the Saddledome at 7:43. Gaudreau tapped the puck up to the winger in the neutral zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Coleman generated a shooting lane with his speed and fired a wrist shot under Gibson’s left arm.

Winner of back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year, US$29.4-million contract with Calgary in the off-season.

The Flames start a five-game road trip Thursday in Detroit.

NOTES

Calgary is without a captain. The Flames are rotating assistant captaincies among four players: Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund, Sean Monahan and Chris Tanev ... Former Flames head coach Geoff Ward, now a Ducks assistant coach, returned to the Saddledome for the first time since Calgary fired him March 4 ... Mason McTavish, who at age 18 is Anaheim’s youngest-ever goal scorer, didn’t play Monday’s third period because of a lower-body injury.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies