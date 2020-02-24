 Skip to main content

Hockey

Dustin Byfuglien remains a Winnipeg Jet as trade deadline passes

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Dustin Byfuglien celebrates a goal series against the St. Louis Blues on April 14, 2019, in St. Louis.

The Associated Press

The Winnipeg Jets stood pat at the NHL trade deadline Monday, meaning suspended defenceman Dustin Byfuglien remains a member of the team.

General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said he found out a couple of weeks ago the 35-year-old wouldn’t be returning to the ice this season.

Cheveldayoff said he knew Byfuglien wouldn’t play this season earlier this month “when he should have progressed to the skating aspect of the rehab and he never did.”

Byfuglien carries a salary-cap hit of US$7.6 million both this season and next, which means the Jets haven’t been able to replace those dollars on their roster in 2019-20 with his status in limbo.

There have been reports the Jets are working toward a contract termination.

“There’s still some moving parts here,” Cheveldayoff said.

The GM added he had no sense of Byfuglien’s intentions for next season.

The Jets (32-7-5) are one point out of a playoff spot.

