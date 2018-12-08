Dzingel scores in overtime as Senators edge Penguins for 2-1 victory

Ryan Dzingel scored on the power play in overtime as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday night.

Thomas Chabot got Senators (13-14-3) on the board in regulation. Craig Anderson was kept busy, stopping 35 shots.

Jean-Sebastien Dea scored the lone goal for Pittsburgh (12-11-5), while Casey DeSmith made 27 saves.

Open this photo in gallery Ottawa Senators left wing Ryan Dzingel (18) scores the winning goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith (1) in overtime at the Canadian Tire Centre. Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Senators took advantage of the Penguins taking a penalty for too many men on the ice in overtime as Mark Stone set up Dzingel for the winner. Stone finished with two assists.

Ottawa was without the services of its leading scorer Matt Duchene, who the team announced earlier in the day would be out weeks with a groin injury. The Senators also revealed Bobby Ryan would be sidelined indefinitely with a concussion.

Tied at one goal apiece, the third period was eventful with both teams having power-play chances, but were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.