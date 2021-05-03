 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Edmonton man builds miniature Boston Garden

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton's Trent Buhler has built a replica of Boston Garden using a functional table top hockey game.

Trent Buhler/Handout

An inveterate Boston Bruins supporter, Trent Buhler deeply regrets that he never made the pilgrimage to Boston Garden, the iconic sports arena vacated in 1995 and demolished three years later. Faced with such a black mark against his hockey-fanatic bona fides, Buhler did what any obsessive middle-aged man would do: He built his own miniature replica of the arena.

“I had been thinking about doing it for almost 20 years,” said Buhler, speaking from Edmonton about his long-brewin’ brainstorm. “I finally started on it 2½ years ago, but I’m not sure it will ever be finished.”

Indeed, it is a laborious undertaking. Starting with a functioning table-top hockey game from the late 1970s, he’s added seating, fans, board advertising, player benches – even a tiny beer vendor for the ultimate in sudsy authenticity.

Story continues below advertisement

The pucky diorama is set somewhere across the 1970s and ‘80s. Boston’s Rick Middleton is on the ice, goalie Gilles Gilbert takes in the action from the bench and Derek Sanderson is in the broadcast booth.

Open this photo in gallery

Buhler uses Coleco Game Room Hockey that has swivelling three-dimensional player figures instead of the more common flat pieces.

Trent Buhler/Handout

A machine-shop jack of all trades by occupation and a musician by hobby, Buhler spends an estimated four hours a day on weekends meticulously recreating the smallest game on ice. “Another row of fans and I’ve gone cross-eyed from painting so many tiny Bruins jerseys,” the 53-year-old tweeted recently.

The project has drawn mixed reactions from his family. His two kids can take it or leave it. “Whenever they come around to ask me for something, I force them to play a game,” Buhler says.

And his wife? “We’ve been married long enough that if I have something to keep me busy, she’s happy.”

The process of the reconstruction is complicated. Buhler uses a discontinued game brand – Coleco Game Room Hockey – that has swivelling three-dimensional player figures instead of the cheaper and more common flat pieces. After stripping the original paint, he recolours them in the uniforms of the Bruins and Montreal Canadiens. For other components a 3D printer is employed.

For inspiration, Buhler uses photos taken during games at the Garden. To accurately recreate less public areas of the arena (such as the players tunnel leading to the ice), Buhler cross-checks archives found on the internet.

Open this photo in gallery

Buhler uses photos taken during games at the Garden to accurately recreate less public areas of the arena.

Trent Buhler/Handout

He’s been in touch with long-time Bruin photographer Steve Babineau, who is now immortalized in Buhler’s copy-cat arena, snapping pics from a visitor’s penalty box that also includes a mini Chris Nilan (a Montreal tough guy who gets two minutes, but not for looking so good.)

Story continues below advertisement

The undertaking has spawned a cottage industry for Buhler, who has received commissions to help other table-hockey enthusiasts build their own arenas. He also accepts requests from people who wish to be represented in his passion project. They’re not charged a fee to have their likenesses placed in the stands, but Buhler does ask that they pay the favour forward by performing small acts of charity and civility.

“It’s the least I can do, given what’s happening now,” he says.

For his next stadium, Buhler is considering a model Maple Leaf Gardens. But, first, there’s more work to be done on the Beantown arena. Perusing the photos Buhler posts on Instagram, one can’t help but notice that a controversial Bruins’ coach from the era is missing.

“He’s in the works,” Buhler says about a certain opinionated icon. “He’ll be behind the bench eventually, but I’m working my way up to him.”

A cherry on the top, then, for a finally finished labour of love.

Open this photo in gallery

Trent Buhler/Handout

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies