Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the second period of Game Five of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on May 26, 2022, in Calgary.Derek Leung/Getty Images

The fastest four-goal scoring binge in NHL playoff history showcased the offensive talent in this series on Thursday evening, but it was the Edmonton Oilers who scored the most important goal in this game – and in their season – to beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime and emerge victorious in the Battle of Alberta.

The 4-1 series win sends them to their first conference final since 2006.

After a fast-and-furious second period featuring seven goals, a scoreless third period preceded overtime, where Connor McDavid scored the game and series winner at the 5:03 mark. It was the seventh goal of the playoffs for the Edmonton captain, who leads all postseason scorers with 26 points in 12 games.

Blake Coleman looked to have scored the game winner for Calgary with 5:57 remaining in regulation, but the goal was ruled out on review as he was deemed to have inadvertently kicked the puck in.

The series loss sends the Calgary Flames, coming off the second-best regular season in franchise history, into an uncertain off-season. Leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau, who scored 115 points in the regular season, is an unrestricted free agent, and second-leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk, is a restricted free agent.

While McDavid produced the overtime heroics, he was held off the scoresheet in regulation, ending his streak of multi-point playoff games. So it was left to Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl to set the scoresheet alight instead.

Draisaitl had four assists to register his fifth consecutive game with at least three points, improving on his NHL record for such a streak. He also raised his second-round total to 17 points in five games. Only Rick Middleton, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux have scored more in a single series.

Meanwhile, Hyman scored for the fifth consecutive game, marking the second-longest scoring streak by an Oiler behind Esa Tikkanen’s six straight in 1990.

Twenty-four hours before the pivotal contest, Edmonton received a timely reminder that even a 3-1 series lead is anything but a sure thing in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Like so many other hockey fans across Canada, the team tuned in to watch the Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of their series on Wednesday night.

The Avalanche, up 3-1 in the series, seemed to have one skate in the Western Conference final – and ready to await the winner of this series – taking a 3-0 lead by the midway point of the game. But the Blues stormed back, eventually forcing overtime before forcing a Game 6 back in Denver with a Tyler Bozak overtime winner.

Blake Coleman of the Calgary Flames kicks the puck past Mike Smith of the Edmonton Oilers resulting in a non-goal during the third period on May 26, 2022, in Calgary.Derek Leung/Getty Images

It was a good lesson for the Oilers.

“Teams are hard to close out,” defenceman Brett Kulak said Thursday morning. “You saw that last night. Lots of guys were watching the Colorado game and teams don’t just quit and say, ‘Oh, that’s it, we’re done,’ you know.”

Kulak knows better than most, having been part of the Montreal Canadiens squad last spring that overturned a 3-1 first-round deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Not that the Calgary Flames are exactly lacking in experience in overturning seemingly insurmountable series margins.

Head coach Darryl Sutter and forwards Trevor Lewis and Tyler Toffoli did just that and more as members of the Los Angeles Kings eight years ago in the 2014 playoffs. The trio experienced hockey history together, helping the Kings become just the fourth team to overturn a 3-0 deficit, overcoming the San Jose Sharks in the first round on their way to winning a second Stanley Cup in three years.

With both sides naturally emphasizing the need to get off to a good start – the team that scores first had won three of the first four games – a cagey 20 minutes followed the opening faceoff, with the two teams combining for just 11 shots total. Andrew Mangiapane made the most of the Flames’ second shot of the game, however, beating Mike Smith for the opener just past the 10-minute mark.

For Mangiapane, it was his third goal of the postseason, while Coleman and Mikael Backlund picked up the assists on the play.

First-period caginess would soon dissolve into second-period craziness, however.

The Flames doubled their lead at the 5:41 mark, Backlund tipping a shot from Michael Stone past Smith for his fifth goal of the playoffs, with Coleman picking up his second assist of the night.

By the halfway mark of the game, the Oilers were level, Darnell Nurse and Jesse Puljujarvi beating Markstrom to knot the score at 2-2.

Draisaitl had his own brush with history, picking up an assist on the Nurse goal for his 50th playoff point in his 33rd career postseason game. The German became the fourth-fastest player to the half-century, behind only Wayne Gretzky (23), Barry Pederson (28) and Mario Lemieux (29).

He was far from done, however.

With Dillon Dube in the box for charging, Edmonton jumped in front with a little over five minutes remaining in the period, Hyman was in the right place to bundle home the puck with Markstrom unable to hold a shot from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Draisaitl picked up the secondary assist.

The goals came thick and fast, however, with the Flames tying the score through Gaudreau’s third goal of the playoffs, before getting their noses in front via Calle Jarnkrok’s first goal of the playoffs.

Seconds later, the Oilers were back all square though, with Evan Bouchard beating Markstrom on a slap shot from the point with Draisaitl, again, earning the second assist.

Bouchard’s goal, his third of the playoffs, made history by capping the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup history, coming in just 1:11. The previous record was 1:33, achieved by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Flyers in the 1976 Stanley Cup quarterfinals.

In overtime, Draisaitl found McDavid in the slot, and he beat Markstrom, who finished with 30 saves on 35 shots, to clinch the series win. Smith, in the Oilers net, finished with 32 saves.