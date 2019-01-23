Edmonton Oilers fire GM Peter Chiarelli

Open this photo in gallery Edmonton Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli speaks to the media during an end-of-the-year press conference in Edmonton on Sunday, April 10, 2016. CODIE MCLACHLAN/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Edmonton Oilers fired Peter Chiarelli, their general manager and president of hockey operations, just hours after they ended their first half of the season with another frustrating loss to a mediocre team on Tuesday night.

The departure comes as the team, which turned in the 3-2 loss against the Detroit Red Wings in front of an uncustomary large number of empty seats, heads into the All-Star break.

It was Edmonton’s third consecutive loss at home and ninth in its last 11 games at Rogers Place. Their chances of making the playoffs in a wild card spot have grown unlikelier by the day. The Oilers have played so poorly that they failed to overtake spiraling Pacific division rival Anaheim even as the Ducks lost 12 straight games.

The Oilers are only three points removed from a wild card spot – and only five points out of last place. The NHL trade deadline is Feb. 25.

It has been a tumultuous season for a club possessing the undisputed best hockey player in the world in Connor McDavid.

Two months earlier the Oilers fired coach Todd McClellan, who never had a losing record in seven years as San Jose’s coach, but his Oilers teams won more than they lost only once in three-plus seasons.

He was unseated in favour of Ken Hitchcock, a Stanley Cup winner in Dallas and the third-most successful coach in NHL history. After 30 games at the helm, Hitchcock concluded that roster talent is sadly lacking beyond Connor McDavid, Leon Draisatil and a few others.

“We are not close to having the elements you need to win a five-on-five game,” Hitchcock said after Sunday’s lopsided loss to Carolina.

Hitchcock is typically friendly and chatty, but he was tight-lipped after the loss to the Red Wings Tuesday night.

“I don’t want to get into the personnel side,” he said.

Whoever replaces Chiarelli, who was in the fourth year of a five-year contract, will be the fourth person handed that role in six years.

Chiarelli came to the Oilers in 2015 with a lot of excitement. He was credited with building a Stanley Cup winner in Boston in 2011, and the Oilers were only a few months out from winning the opportunity to draft McDavid. They have made the playoffs only once in McDavid’s first three seasons.

He will forever be remembered – poorly – for trading superstar Taylor Hall to New Jersey, where he went on to have the best season of his career last year and win the Hart Trophy.

In an attempt to cut salary, Chiarelli sent Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders in exchange for the less-productive and cheaper Ryan Strome. Strome was traded this season to the New York Rangers for ineffectual Ryan Spooner, who was cut loose Monday, the start of a very strange week, even for the Oilers.

On Tuesday, Spooner suited up for Edmonton and played 10 shifts at left wing. The Oilers’ bench is so thin they had waived him, then called him back. He has a mere two goals and one assist in 25 games.

The other player waived Monday, Ty Rattie, was also back at Rogers Place 24 hours later participating in the morning skate. He was scratched from the line-up later along with defenceman Kevin Gravel and forward Tobias Rieder. The latter was signed by Chiarelli as a free-agent last summer. He has yet to score a goal in 36 games.

Mikko Koskinen started in goal on Tuesday, a day after signing a three-year contract extension worth US $13.5M. He is 30 and has played 31 games in the NHL in his career, 27 for the Oilers, but has been handed the starting job over Cam Talbot.

Talbot won a league-high 42 games and took the Oilers to the playoffs – and a goal from the Western Conference final – in 2016-17. They are shopping him around now but his value is greatly diminished after struggling for the last season and a half.

Sunday’s ugly 7-4 loss to Carolina was unsettling. It took the Hurricanes only 28 seconds to get ahead. It is not the first time this season that an opponent scored against Talbot on their first shot. It took the Oilers nine and a half minutes to take their first. Fans responded to it with a mock cheer.

Talbot’s impending departure and other recent moves speak to the desperation and turmoil within the organization.

Perhaps the strangest move that Chiarelli has made was acquiring Brandon Manning from Chicago three weeks ago.

The defenceman was one of the two Philadelphia players that sent Connor McDavid into the boards when he broke a clavicle in his rookie season. A year later, when the Oilers and the Flyers played, Manning suggested to McDavid that he had hurt him intentionally.

While McDavid has accepted Manning as a teammate, it has to be awkward in the Oilers locker room.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s loss, players sat dismayed in front of their dressing stalls. The locker room was as quiet and gloomy as it has been in many seasons.

They have the game’s best player in McDavid who has an able sidekick in Draisaitl, yet the team has still been unable to build a winner.

So far this season, the team has lurched between winning and losing, often badly, and is now in a downward slide.

Adam Larsson, the defenceman the Oilers acquired in the trade for Hall, was nearly beyond consolation on Sunday night.

He is fighting through a slump, and has contributed to the Oilers’ erratic play.

“I can’t even begin to talk about the team’s performance before I straighten out my own,” Larsson said. “I feel I am working hard, but playing so badly right now.

“This is as bad as it has ever been. I need it to stop.”

Draisaitl, who is going to the all-star game in San Jose with McDavid, stood in front of his dressing stall and spoke in a barely audible whisper. In the last two games before the break, they have combined to score eight points. The Oilers lost badly both times.

“It seems like something [bad] happens in a game and it goes down from there for us,” he said. “It is frustrating. We take two steps ahead, and then take two steps back, one forward, one back.

“We have to fix it.”

