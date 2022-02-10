Edmonton Oilers' head coach Dave Tippett skates during training camp in Edmonton on July 14, 2020.JASON FRANSON/The Associated Press

After a dismal seven-week slide during which they plummeted in the standing, the Oilers went into the all-star break with five wins in six games.

“I thought we had maybe turned the corner and that we were on the upswing,” said Ken Holland, Edmonton’s general manager. “I hoped we would come out of the break and hit the ground running.”

Instead, the team lost badly in its first two games of the second half of the season, and on Thursday Holland fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Jay Woodcroft, the coach of the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., will take over behind the bench on Friday, with David Manson, his top assistant with the Condors, alongside him.

It is the first time in 25 years as an NHL team’s manager that Holland has fired a coach during a season and he said it weighed heavily on him.

“It is a very difficult day,” Holland said during a 40-minute news conference at Rogers Place. “They are good men and poured their heart and soul into the Oilers these last 2 1/2 years.

“I feel an incredible responsibility today. I don’t like press conferences in February where we are letting people go. It’s like a funeral feeling.”

Holland said he made the decision after Wednesday night’s 4-1 defeat at home by Chicago. He spoke with club owner Daryl Katz in the morning and then reached out to Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse once he had relieved Tippett of his duties.

“I wanted them to hear it from me first,” Holland said.

The Oilers’ players had the day off but play again on Friday on home ice against the New York Islanders.

Tippett had a 95-62-14 record in Edmonton but his team failed to win a postseason series in his first two years and was not in a playoff position when he was fired. The Oilers got off to a fast start at 9-1 and 16-5 this season before going into a tailspin in which they won only twice in 17 games.

“We have been up and down like a toilet seat,” Holland said. “We’ve had stretches where we played good and then not very well at all.”

In its latest loss, Edmonton gave up goals on the first two shots of the game.

“We have to play better defensively,” Holland said. “Now the one-nothings have become two-nothings, and it feels like we have been chasing the lead for two months. I have been around NHL teams for a long time and felt I needed to make a change.

“We have lost our confidence.”

McDavid was downcast as he spoke after the loss to Chicago.

“It was a very, very, very bad start,” he said. “We have been out of sync all over.”

Woodcroft and Manson were scheduled to fly to Edmonton from California late in the day and would meet with the players and staff on Friday morning. Woodcroft is the Oilers’ eighth coach in 11 years. He has been at the helm in Bakersfield since 2018-19 and guided the team to a 105-71-21 record and won the AHL’s Calder Cup one time.

He previously was a video coach with the Detroit Red Wings, and an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks and the Oilers.

“I felt I needed to do something to see if we can get a better result,” Holland said. “Sometimes you just need a different voice.”

Edmonton is 23-18-3 and in fifth place in the Pacific Division. It still has 38 games left in the regular season and time to turn things around.

There are challenges, however.

Mike Smith has been injured most of the season and is just now beginning to feel comfortable in the net. Mikko Koskinen, who has played erratically in Smith’s absence, has COVID-19 and will miss a handful of games.

On Wednesday night, Zack Kassian, the Oilers’ edgy forward, suffered a fractured jaw and will miss anywhere from four to eight weeks. In the same game, veteran defenceman Duncan Keith went down with a possible concussion and an upper-body injury. He could be out as long as four weeks.

Because of salary-cap issues, Holland said it is unlikely the team will be able to strengthen itself with a major trade.

“I hope what I am doing today can have an impact,” Holland said. “We can play better. The solution has to probably come from the dressing room at this point.”

Holland realizes he is under the microscope as well.

“I built the team,” he said. “It is probably why we are here today.”