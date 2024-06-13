Oilers now one game away from Stanley Cup final elimination as Panthers top Edmonton 4-3

Open this photo in gallery: Head coach Kris Knoblauch of the Edmonton Oilers looks on against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game Three of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on June 13, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.Harry How/Getty Images

The Oilers are in no man’s land now, one game away from being eliminated from the Stanley Cup final. The Panthers hammered the next-to-last nail in their coffin on Thursday with a 4-3 victory at Rogers Place.

Florida holds a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and can win its first Stanley Cup since it joined the NHL in 1993 on Saturday.

The Panthers blew open a close game with three goals in a little more than six minutes in the second period. Sergei Bobrovsky was terrific again in the visitors’ net with 32 saves.

A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup since 1993 and the drought is likely to be extended for another year.

Game 3 was the Oilers’ first home game in the Stanley Cup final in 18 years, where they lost in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes. They have won five Stanley Cups, but none since 1990.

Approximately 7,500 fans attended a free pre-game concert by the rock band Our Lady Peace at a makeshift venue besides the area. On Saturday, the country music icon Shania Twain will do the same.

Across the street, another 4,500 people crammed into the Ice District Plaza for a tailgate party. The space is commonly known as the Moss Pit, named after Joey Moss, Edmonton’s late locker room attendant.

On their way into the arena, Junior and Zena Nickerson of Cape Sable Island, N.S., stopped to take pictures in front of a statue of Wayne Gretzky.

They recently travelled to Edmonton for their son’s birthday and decided to come back if the Oilers reached the final. They are Maple Leafs fans but were ready to root for the home team. “We’re Canadian fans tonight,” Zena said.

A lobsterman, it was Junior’s first live NHL game. He is usually on the water in winter and unable to take enough time off to see a game.

“I am an Oilers fan tonight,” he said. He was five years old in 1967 when Toronto won its last Stanley Cup. “I won’t live long enough to see the Maple Leafs win another.”

Before the game the streets were crowded with fans dressed in Oilers regalia. Inside there was nothing unusual: A woman painted silver with a cup on her head; one Santa Claus; a pair of Ninja Turtles; and many people draped in orange tinsel.

The Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies, who is from Edmonton, was in the crowd. So was former Oilers player Georges Laraque, an old fan favourite.

The Panthers arrived less than 24 hours before puck drop due to weather delays that affected their departure from Fort Lauderdale, but it didn’t seem to bother them a whit.

Florida won the first two games of the series at home by a cumulative score of 7-1. Bobrovsky stopped 49 of the 50 shots he faced on home ice. The Panthers also shut down Edmonton’s power play. The Oilers, best in the league with a man advantage, came in 0-for-6 and misfired on three this time out.

Connor McDavid and Leon Drasaitl have just three points between them – all assists.

Other than having to figure out a way to beat Bobrovsky, secondary scoring has been an issue.

“Our top guys have been carrying their weight,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said early in the day. “We need some help from throughout the lineup. Florida is getting scoring from its depth players. We have good, quality players in our depth positions that have not produced offensively as much as we like.

“I think there is more they can give.”

Edmonton hoped that its ebullient followers would provide an energy boost. They were 28-9-4 at home during the regular season and entered Thursday with a 6-3 mark during the post-season.

“It’s going to be unbelievable,” Dylan Holloway, a forward, said. “I can’t even imagine what it is going to be like tonight. I am super excited for it.”

Matthew Tkachuk, the Panthers forward, drew wrath from the crowd over the years when he played for rival team Calgary Flames.

“It is going to be us against everybody,” he said during a morning availability with journalists. “I don’t care. It’s the Stanley Cup final. The fans can do whatever they want. We are way past that stage.”

Edmonton carried play during parts of the first period but failed to score on two power plays. Bobrovsky was as tough as ever, stopping McDavid in close and a hard shot by Draisaitl.

A fight broke out late in the first period around Florida’s net. Tkachuk took exception to a couple late hacks at Bobrovsky’s mitt. He squared off with Foegele, who landed several punches to Tkachuk’s face.

Shortly after that, the Panthers took a 1-0 lead with Sam Reinhart tipping in a shot by Gustav Forling only 62 seconds before the first intermission.

Edmonton tied the game at 1-1 less than two minutes into the second on a breakaway by Warren Foegele. It was only Foegele’s second goal in 18 games in the 2024 playoffs.

The Panthers went up 2-1 midway through the second period when Vladimir Tarasenko netted a short wrist shot with Stuart Skinner, the Oilers’ goalie, out of position.

Sam Bennett converted a sloppy turnover deep in the Oilers end with 6:03 to go before the intermission to make it 3-1 and Aleksander Barkov beat Skinner 93 seconds. Then suddenly it was 4-1 and, with Bobrovsky playing so well, the game looked pretty much out of reach.

The Oilers crept closer on a goal by defenceman Philip Broberg with 13:58 remaining and cut the lead to 4-3 with 5:17 left on a goal by Ryan McLeod.

They did not score after that and are now one more loss from elimination.