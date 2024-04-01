Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was named the NHL’s first star of the week Monday after leading all players with eight points over three games last week.

McDavid had three goals and five assists over the stretch to help the Oilers win three straight games.

Entering Monday’s games, the five-time Art Ross Trophy winner was third in the NHL with 125 points (29-96) this season. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon leads with 127 points (47-80).

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson was named second star and New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere took the third star.

Thompson earned three wins and made 102 saves over three starts, compiling a 0.98 goals-against average and .971 save percentage.

Lafreniere led all NHL players with five goals last week. He also had two assists.